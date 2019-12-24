Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police suspend search for two missing victims of White Island eruption

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Police suspend search for two missing victims of White Island eruptionThe search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari/White Island eruption has been suspended.Superintendent Andy McGregor, the Bay of Plenty District Commander, confirmed the halt of the search this afternoon in a statement.This...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: NZ police end search for two missing in eruption

NZ police end search for two missing in eruption 01:23

 New Zealand police said they suspended search on Tuesday (December 24) for the bodies of the two missing people following a deadly volcanic eruption on the White Island earlier this month. Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NZ scales down search for two missing after eruption [Video]NZ scales down search for two missing after eruption

New Zealand police said on Wednesday they would be scaling down search operations for the two people who are missing after a volcanic eruption last week, admitting the bodies may never be found.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Astonishing moment American prisoner escapes in handcuffs from Thai police truck [Video]Astonishing moment American prisoner escapes in handcuffs from Thai police truck

This is the astonishing moment an American prisoner in handcuffs outruns two Thai policemen after escaping from a prison van. Ezekiel Shiloni Dolcide, 28, from Florida, was arrested last month for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand police suspend search for two remaining volcano victims

Authorities have halted the search for the last two people still missing. The White Island volcano eruption killed 19 tourists.
Deutsche Welle

More than $200,000 raised for two tour guides burnt in White Island eruption

More than $200,000 raised for two tour guides burnt in White Island eruptionTwo New Zealand guides critically injured in the White Island eruption are making progress, albeit slowly, as they recover in hospital.Kelsey Waghorn and Jake...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption https://t.co/fAbs4bdh2v https://t.co/vjFQDWRCwb 5 minutes ago

hot105worldwide

Hot105 Worldwide New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption https://t.co/1FuXZcPobQ 6 minutes ago

DexterMosul

DexterMosul New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption https://t.co/6hCJPSJaRv 7 minutes ago

mjbtimes

MJB Times New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption https://t.co/WQRsDHcX0q 10 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption https://t.co/Xg73ZLfWaV https://t.co/IjgUnmcy0M 12 minutes ago

WinnipegLandsc1

Winnipeg Landscaping New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following… https://t.co/0IQo5F1KCf 24 minutes ago

extremelyzly

Ξxactly RT @NHKWORLD_News: NZ police suspend search for 2 missing in eruption https://t.co/wfGBd2mEz3 32 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption https://t.co/2fFc134ZyM 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.