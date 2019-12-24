Police suspend search for two missing victims of White Island eruption
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari/White Island eruption has been suspended.Superintendent Andy McGregor, the Bay of Plenty District Commander, confirmed the halt of the search this afternoon in a statement.This...
