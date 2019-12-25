Powerball jackpots as $15m Christmas Day prize goes begging

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 22 minutes ago )

Kiwis might consider hanging out their Christmas stockings again this Saturday after Santa Claus failed to drop off a winning Powerball ticket.Lotto was drawn on Christmas Day for just the fifth time in its 32-year history tonight,... Kiwis might consider hanging out their Christmas stockings again this Saturday after Santa Claus failed to drop off a winning Powerball ticket.Lotto was drawn on Christmas Day for just the fifth time in its 32-year history tonight,... 👓 View full article

