Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Powerball jackpots as $15m Christmas Day prize goes begging

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Powerball jackpots as $15m Christmas Day prize goes beggingKiwis might consider hanging out their Christmas stockings again this Saturday after Santa Claus failed to drop off a winning Powerball ticket.Lotto was drawn on Christmas Day for just the fifth time in its 32-year history tonight,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Christmas Eve Forecast With Mary Lee

Christmas Eve Forecast With Mary Lee 03:15

 Expect Christmas Eve to be cool and cloudy, with isolated showers during the day and rain returning in the evening hours. On Christmas Day, expect scattered showers. Mary Lee has the forecast. (12/24/19)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day [Video]Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Temps climb into mid-60s for Christmas Day [Video]Temps climb into mid-60s for Christmas Day

Temps will fall back into the low to mid-40s. On Christmas Day, we start with temps in the middle 40s, quickly rising to the mid-60s by afternoon. We will be close to a record. The warmest Christmas..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Million dollar Xmas? Lotto draw on Christmas Day

Million dollar Xmas? Lotto draw on Christmas DayLotto will hold a draw on Christmas Day for just the fifth time in its 32-year history.And while punters won't be able to go in store to buy tickets, they will...
New Zealand Herald

Looking back at the times Surrey saw snow around Christmas

Looking back at the times Surrey saw snow around ChristmasWhile a white Christmas is defined as at least one snow flake falling on Christmas Day, only twice in the last 100 years has a blanket of white covered the...
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Also reported by •Kent and Sussex Courier

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.