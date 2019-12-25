Global  

Happy New Year: Brighter weather on way for New Zealand by New Year's Eve

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Happy New Year: Brighter weather on way for New Zealand by New Year's EveHappy new weather, New Zealand.A dull Christmas, damp Boxing Day and unsettled last few days of the year look set to give way to a drier and warmer New Year's.The latest forecast for our welcome into 2020 looked great for most,...
The weather outside's delightful: Settled weather for Kiwi Christmas

The weather outside's delightful: Settled weather for Kiwi ChristmasHo ho hooray - fine, settled weather is on the way for New Zealand this Christmas.After a month which saw serious flooding in the South Island and thunderstorms...
New Zealand Herald

