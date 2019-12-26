Punters spend up large in Boxing Day sales, two days after biggest shopping day of year

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Tens of thousands of shoppers have descended on the country's malls to grab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales as some retailers offer up to 60 per cent off.The biggest one-day sale of the year is in full swing at Auckland's Sylvia... Tens of thousands of shoppers have descended on the country's malls to grab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales as some retailers offer up to 60 per cent off.The biggest one-day sale of the year is in full swing at Auckland's Sylvia... 👓 View full article

