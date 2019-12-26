New Year's Eve weather: Outlook good for summer-starved Kiwis

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 13 minutes ago )

New year, new weather.After a month of spring-like weather which saw serious flooding in the South Island, thunderstorms and tornadoes in the north, and a far from spectacular summer Christmas everywhere , relief is on the way.A... New year, new weather.After a month of spring-like weather which saw serious flooding in the South Island, thunderstorms and tornadoes in the north, and a far from spectacular summer Christmas everywhere , relief is on the way.A... 👓 View full article

