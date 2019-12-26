Global  

New Year's Eve weather: Outlook good for summer-starved Kiwis

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
New Year's Eve weather: Outlook good for summer-starved KiwisNew year, new weather.After a month of spring-like weather which saw serious flooding in the South Island, thunderstorms and tornadoes in the north, and a far from spectacular summer Christmas everywhere , relief is on the way.A...
