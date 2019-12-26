Concerns for Brigham Smith, 24, after going missing from Hamilton on Christmas Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 7 minutes ago )

Police are appealing for sightings of a man who went missing from a Hamilton property on Christmas Day.Brigham Smith was reported missing about 6.30pm from an address in Grandview Heights. The 24-year-old is 185cm tall, of slim... Police are appealing for sightings of a man who went missing from a Hamilton property on Christmas Day.Brigham Smith was reported missing about 6.30pm from an address in Grandview Heights. The 24-year-old is 185cm tall, of slim... 👓 View full article

