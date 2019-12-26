Global  

Concerns for Brigham Smith, 24, after going missing from Hamilton on Christmas Day

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Concerns for Brigham Smith, 24, after going missing from Hamilton on Christmas DayPolice are appealing for sightings of a man who went missing from a Hamilton property on Christmas Day.Brigham Smith was reported missing about 6.30pm from an address in Grandview Heights. The 24-year-old is 185cm tall, of slim...
