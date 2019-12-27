Global  

Solar eclipse: Prayer, healing and beach burials in Asia

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Some in Asia offered prayers and conducted cleansing or healing rituals during a rare solar eclipse.
News video: Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire'

Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' 02:18

 People across Asia have witnessed the annual "ring of fire" solar eclipse.

'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia [Video]'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published

Last solar eclipse of the decade [Video]Last solar eclipse of the decade

RING OF FIRE: People in parts of Asia, Australia, and Africa got to see the last solar eclipse of the decade on December 26. An ‘annular’ solar eclipse happens when a new moon, or smaller moon,..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:35Published


‘Ring of Fire’: Rare annular solar eclipse captured in stunning images across West and South Asia

Solar eclipse, an astronomical event which is a source of awe and wonder for many, also gives rise to various superstitions. Here is a look at the last solar...
Hindu

Decade's final solar eclipse covers Asia, Australia and Africa

A solar eclipse temporarily darkened Asia, Africa and Australia as the moon passed in front of the sun for the final time this decade.  
USATODAY.com

