Japan revises Fukushima cleanup plan; delays removal of spent fuel rods

Japan Today Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Japan on Friday revised a road map for the cleanup of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, further delaying the removal of thousands of spent fuel units that remain…
