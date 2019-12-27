Japan revises Fukushima cleanup plan; delays removal of spent fuel rods

Japan on Friday revised a road map for the cleanup of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, further delaying the removal of thousands of spent fuel units that remain…

