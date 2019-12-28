Global  

Man has skull fractured in Boxing Day road rage attack

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Man has skull fractured in Boxing Day road rage attackA man suffered a skull fracture in a Boxing Day road rage attack when a motorist in a van got out and knocked him unconscious.Kyungjin Jeong, 45, is still recovering in North Shore Hospital and police are investigating the assault.Jeong,...
News video: Man Brutally Beaten In Road Rage Attack

 Dariusz Olejniczak was attacked on Route 53/I-290 near Biesterfield Road, and left unconscious on the side of the road. He talked with CBS 2's Jermont Terry about why he's most upset now.

Recent related news from verified sources

Walsall 'road rage attack': Man charged with attempted murder

BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- A 27-year-old man remains in hospital after he was run over outside a Walsall petrol station.
BBC Local News

Grandfather Looking At Christmas Lights Savagely Beaten By Pack Of Teens In Apparent Case Of Road Rage

A family drive to see Christmas lights turned into a nightmare. Police on Long Island are looking for suspects in a road rage attack that left a grandfather...
CBS 2 Also reported by •The Age

