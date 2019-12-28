Man has skull fractured in Boxing Day road rage attack

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 13 minutes ago )

A man suffered a skull fracture in a Boxing Day road rage attack when a motorist in a van got out and knocked him unconscious.Kyungjin Jeong, 45, is still recovering in North Shore Hospital and police are investigating the assault.Jeong,... A man suffered a skull fracture in a Boxing Day road rage attack when a motorist in a van got out and knocked him unconscious.Kyungjin Jeong, 45, is still recovering in North Shore Hospital and police are investigating the assault.Jeong,... 👓 View full article

