Day of mourning after Kazakh plane crash

SBS Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A day of mourning has occurred in Kazakhstan following a plane crash which killed 12 people.
News video: At Least 12 Dead In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

At Least 12 Dead In Kazakhstan Plane Crash 01:26

 Cindy Pom reports the plane slammed into a concrete wall before plowing into a two story home shortly after take off.

Kazakhstan holds day of mourning following deadly plane crash

A day of mourning has occurred in Kazakhstan following a plane crash which killed 12 people.
SBS

At least seven people killed in Kazakh plane crash

At least seven people have died in a plane crash near the main city of Kazakhstan, authorities say.
SBS


