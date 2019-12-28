Global  

Lucky Hastings Lotto player wins new $160,000 Jaguar

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Lucky Hastings Lotto player wins new $160,000 JaguarA Hastings resident has won a late Christmas present this year - a new $160,0000 Jaguar car as part of Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion.The winning ticket was purchased from New World Hastings.The proud owner of voucher...
