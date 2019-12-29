Global  

Family's Christmas wish granted after missing dog returned

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Family's Christmas wish granted after missing dog returnedThe family of a beloved pet dog who went missing while they ate Christmas lunch has had their Christmas wish come true after the pooch was returned this morning.Grace Taylor said her uncle Leigh Cole was "ecstatic" after collecting...
Credit: Rumble Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Senior poodle is a pro at opening Christmas presents

Senior poodle is a pro at opening Christmas presents 00:42

 Christmas is a special time for everyone and these days in our pet-friendly climate, it's just as much fun for our beloved animals. Chico is a senior poodle of 17 years and he's done Christmas more than a few times in the past and he knows exactly what's involved. When he sees the...

