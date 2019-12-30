North Korea's Kim calls for 'offensive' security measures as nuclear deadline approaches
Monday, 30 December 2019 () North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key meeting of top ruling party officials, state media said Sunday, ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to shift its stance on stalled nuclear talks.
The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday. Roger Fortuna reports.
Pyongyang [North Korea], Dec 30 (ANI): North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure security as a year-end deadline... Sify Also reported by •SBS •New Zealand Herald •Seattle Times
