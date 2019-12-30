Global  

North Korea's Kim calls for 'offensive' security measures as nuclear deadline approaches

France 24 Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key meeting of top ruling party officials, state media said Sunday, ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to shift its stance on stalled nuclear talks.
News video: U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' 01:36

 The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday. Roger Fortuna reports.

