Last party of the decade: NZ's holiday hotspots this New Year's Eve

WayBetterOrg RT @JazzerciseTylrs: Join your whole instructor team for our last class of the decade tmro morning!!! ⏰ 8:15a the party begins 🎶 “Best of 2… 3 hours ago Jazzercise Taylors Join your whole instructor team for our last class of the decade tmro morning!!! ⏰ 8:15a the party begins 🎶 “Best o… https://t.co/wMMrnvFIUC 3 hours ago Iowa City Public Library RT @CityOfIowaCity: We're ending our last #IowaCityUpdate episode of the decade looking at how the City is planning for the future! Watch t… 11 hours ago Pottery Barn There's only 2 days left in the decade–– are you ready? Stop by your local Pottery Barn for your last-minute entert… https://t.co/Pj2dUwplpB 13 hours ago City of Iowa City We're ending our last #IowaCityUpdate episode of the decade looking at how the City is planning for the future! Wat… https://t.co/TDvfF3Ym7M 14 hours ago DC FASHION WEEK Free Parking, Free Admission! Last Holiday Party of the decade by DC Fashion Week. Invited guests include Models,… https://t.co/JAWg2BeBSI 1 day ago Carl Doss RT @tahirihjustice: This holiday season, Tahirih Greater DC hosted its 13th annual Client Holiday Party! Almost 30 clients, with 50 childre… 2 days ago Good Life THE HOLIDAYS AIN’T OVER YET! Come join us DOWNSTAIRS TONIGHT for the Holiday Hangover! Ugly Sweaters and other fest… https://t.co/zTmI6bR2Fc 2 days ago