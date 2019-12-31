Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Last party of the decade: NZ's holiday hotspots this New Year's Eve

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Last party of the decade: NZ's holiday hotspots this New Year's EveThousands of people have flocked to holiday hotspots across the country ready to sing in the New Year. Party revellers at Rhythm & Vines in Gisborne can look forward to a line-up that includes Australian DJ Alison Wonderland, New...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety

New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety 01:48

 Firework safety precautions during the holiday season.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Video: Winter storm creating messy Tuesday morning commute with ice, wintry mix [Video]Video: Winter storm creating messy Tuesday morning commute with ice, wintry mix

There will be a slow improvement by sunrise but it will still be slick out there.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:14Published

LAX Expected To Be Busy Throughout Week During Last Wave Of Holiday Travel [Video]LAX Expected To Be Busy Throughout Week During Last Wave Of Holiday Travel

The busy holiday travel season is drawing to a close, but not before one final push ahead of New Year's Eve.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets In Negative Territory

Asian stock markets are in negative territory on the last trading day of 2019 following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as investors booked profits amid...
RTTNews

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy to Spend First New Year's Eve Without Hosting Duty

Addressing his wife's time off from hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve from Times Square, the 'Blue Bloods' actor jokes that he 'may or may not broadcast' their kiss...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Bollywood LifeTIMEbizjournalsJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

waybetterorg

WayBetterOrg RT @JazzerciseTylrs: Join your whole instructor team for our last class of the decade tmro morning!!! ⏰ 8:15a the party begins 🎶 “Best of 2… 3 hours ago

JazzerciseTylrs

Jazzercise Taylors Join your whole instructor team for our last class of the decade tmro morning!!! ⏰ 8:15a the party begins 🎶 “Best o… https://t.co/wMMrnvFIUC 3 hours ago

ICPL

Iowa City Public Library RT @CityOfIowaCity: We're ending our last #IowaCityUpdate episode of the decade looking at how the City is planning for the future! Watch t… 11 hours ago

potterybarn

Pottery Barn There's only 2 days left in the decade–– are you ready? Stop by your local Pottery Barn for your last-minute entert… https://t.co/Pj2dUwplpB 13 hours ago

CityOfIowaCity

City of Iowa City We're ending our last #IowaCityUpdate episode of the decade looking at how the City is planning for the future! Wat… https://t.co/TDvfF3Ym7M 14 hours ago

dcfashionweek

DC FASHION WEEK Free Parking, Free Admission! Last Holiday Party of the decade by DC Fashion Week. Invited guests include Models,… https://t.co/JAWg2BeBSI 1 day ago

unixdoss

Carl Doss RT @tahirihjustice: This holiday season, Tahirih Greater DC hosted its 13th annual Client Holiday Party! Almost 30 clients, with 50 childre… 2 days ago

GoodLifeBar

Good Life THE HOLIDAYS AIN’T OVER YET! Come join us DOWNSTAIRS TONIGHT for the Holiday Hangover! Ugly Sweaters and other fest… https://t.co/zTmI6bR2Fc 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.