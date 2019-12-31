Global  

Smoke from Aussie bush fires hits NZ: Hazy skies expected for the next week

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Smoke from Aussie bush fires hits NZ: Hazy skies expected for the next weekAs Ranfurly recorded its hottest ever December temperature on Tuesday, MetService has warned that smoke from Australia's bush fires is coming our way.The mercury soared to 31.7C in the Central Otago town, the hottest recorded since...
