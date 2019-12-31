Smoke from Aussie bush fires hits NZ: Hazy skies expected for the next week



Recent related videos from verified sources Australian bush fires turn New South Wales sky orange The skies above New South Wales in Australia turned orange on Saturday (December 21st) evening as smoke from devastating bush fires filled the air. Since September, Australia's bushfires have killed.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:37Published 1 week ago Bushfire smoke blankets sky outside office block in Sydney Shocking footage shows how thick smoke from bushfires now blankets Sydney causing chaos in the city. Officer worker Pedro Cuccovillo recorded what it looks outside his building windows today.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:18Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sydney gears up for New Year's spectacle despite Australian fires Large crowds thronged Sydney harbor on Tuesday to watch Australia's famous New Year's Eve fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies in nearby...

Reuters India 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this