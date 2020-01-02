Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Funeral held for NSW firefighter Geoffrey Keaton

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Family and friends have attended the funeral of NSW volunteer firefighter, Geoffrey Keaton. Geoffrey Keaton, and his colleague Andrew O'Dwyer, died when a tree fell into the path of their tanker, causing it to roll, as they were travelling in a convoy near the town of Buxton.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JupiterSpurlock

Jupiter Spurlock RT @SBSNews: NSW volunteer firefighter Geoffrey Keaton, who died while battling the Green Wattle Creek blaze, has been awarded posthumously… 42 seconds ago

SBSNews

SBS News NSW volunteer firefighter Geoffrey Keaton, who died while battling the Green Wattle Creek blaze, has been awarded p… https://t.co/RitDD5PAdl 5 minutes ago

KCoulcher

Kristy Coulcher RT @SkyNewsAust: The funeral for New South Wales firefighter Geoffrey Keaton, who was tragically killed in the line of duty, has been held… 1 hour ago

SkyNewsAust

Sky News Australia The funeral for New South Wales firefighter Geoffrey Keaton, who was tragically killed in the line of duty, has bee… https://t.co/nBRX26Bkes 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Funeral held for NSW firefighter Geoffrey Keaton - https://t.co/7hUCEl4tfK 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.