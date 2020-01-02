Funeral held for NSW firefighter Geoffrey Keaton Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Family and friends have attended the funeral of NSW volunteer firefighter, Geoffrey Keaton. Geoffrey Keaton, and his colleague Andrew O'Dwyer, died when a tree fell into the path of their tanker, causing it to roll, as they were travelling in a convoy near the town of Buxton. 👓 View full article

