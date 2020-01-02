Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Great white shark washes up on Orewa beach

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Great white shark washes up on Orewa beachA 2.7-metre female juvenile great white shark has washed up on Orewa beach after getting caught in a fishing net. Department of Conservation (DoC) marine scientist Clinton Duffy said the shark was caught in a gill net that was set...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale [Video]Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / Australia Info from Licensor: "On our way to our next fishing spot we came across a dead sperm whale just floating in the sea, we drove straight to it to and found 3..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:18Published

Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters [Video]Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters

A 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked to the waters south of Key Biscayne.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Claims shark was deliberately caught and dragged out of water at Auckland beach

Claims shark was deliberately caught and dragged out of water at Auckland beachThere are claims a great white shark that washed up at an Auckland beach was deliberately pulled out of the water after being caught in a fishing net. Witnesses...
New Zealand Herald

'Do not swim' warnings issued after 2m shark sighted at Orewa Beach

'Do not swim' warnings issued after 2m shark sighted at Orewa BeachChristmas swimmers are being warned to avoid three north Auckland beaches due to a shark sighting.A two-metre long shark was spotted at the North Shore's Orewa...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.