Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The death toll from the Jakarta floods disaster has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede on Thursday and residents began returning to their homes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods 01:06

 The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst the city's seen in years. Ryan Brooks repors.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Bulbul Death toll reaches 6 in WB, says state's Disaster Management Minister [Video]Cyclone Bulbul Death toll reaches 6 in WB, says state's Disaster Management Minister

Cyclone Bulbul Death toll reaches 6 in WB, says state's Disaster Management Minister

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published

Cyclone Bulbul Odisha Special Relief Commissioner speaks on death toll [Video]Cyclone Bulbul Odisha Special Relief Commissioner speaks on death toll

Cyclone Bulbul Odisha Special Relief Commissioner speaks on death toll

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

At least 21 dead in flash floods and landslides in Indonesia

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia's capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Monday, with more heavy rain forecast,...
CBC.ca

Floods in Indonesia capital recede as death toll reaches 30

Residents of Indonesia's capital who had been forced into shelters by widespread flooding began returning to their homes Thursday as the waters started to...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tensoba10

tensoba10 Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 https://t.co/r7cYgbjDz1 @SBSNews 29 minutes ago

PossumScriptum

Christina Wahldén RT @SBSNews: The death toll from the Jakarta floods has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede and residents began returning to their homes… 33 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Jakarta floods recede as the disaster's death toll hits 30 - https://t.co/LanyI2yYwA 40 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News The death toll from the Jakarta floods has jumped to 30 as waters began to recede and residents began returning to… https://t.co/jpqPPCL4rO 49 minutes ago

BEEnnis

Phil Ewing #FBPE RT @jftaveira1993: Residents of #Indonesia's capital who had been forced into shelters by widespread flooding have begun returning to their… 5 hours ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira Residents of #Indonesia's capital who had been forced into shelters by widespread flooding have begun returning to… https://t.co/Wrghv9JvEI 6 hours ago

thejournal_ie

TheJournal.ie Residents of Indonesia's capital who had been forced into shelters by widespread flooding have begun returning to t… https://t.co/GEpArXRsvP 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.