More NZ firefighters heading to Australia to help battle bush fires

New Zealand Herald Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
More NZ firefighters heading to Australia to help battle bush firesMore than 20 firefighters will answer a call for more help to battle bush fires that have devastated parts of Australia.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that 22 firefighters will head across the ditch next Wednesday after...
Credit: Rumble
News video: Australia fires claim more lives

Australia fires claim more lives 01:24

 The toll to life and property keeps rising in Australia&apos;s devastating bush fires. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency [Video]Fires Prompt New South Wales To Declare Another State Of Emergency

Thousands of firefighters are battling more than 100 fires along Australia&apos;s east coast.

A proposed bill could make becoming a volunteer firefighter more appealing [Video]A proposed bill could make becoming a volunteer firefighter more appealing

Here in Wisconsin the US Fire Administration estimates about 90 percent of our firefighters are volunteers. And if you talk to just about any rural fire department they'll tell you, trying to find..

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Tourists, firefighters flee as new heatwave fans Australia blazes

Tourists and firefighters have been forced to flee vast fires burning in southeastern Australia, as a heatwave rekindled devastating bush blazes across the...
News24

Tourists, firefighters flee as new heatwave fans Australia blazes

Tourists and firefighters were forced to flee vast fires burning in southeastern Australia on Monday, as a heatwave rekindled devastating bush blazes across the...
CTV News


Tweets about this

hopemegwilson

Hope Wilson RT @7NewsWideBay: As Australia’s bushfire crisis continues, more than 70 @QldFES and RFS firefighters are heading off this morning to help… 14 minutes ago

Agstatic

Stats RT @7NewsTownsville: As Australia’s bushfire crisis continues, more than 70 @QldFES and RFS firefighters are heading off this morning to he… 2 hours ago

katewilson5

Kate Wilson RT @7NewsBrisbane: As Australia’s bushfire crisis continues, more than 70 @QldFES and RFS firefighters are heading off this morning to help… 2 hours ago

7NewsWideBay

7NEWS Wide Bay As Australia’s bushfire crisis continues, more than 70 @QldFES and RFS firefighters are heading off this morning to… https://t.co/4i75A68mdi 2 hours ago

7NewsTownsville

7NEWS Townsville As Australia’s bushfire crisis continues, more than 70 @QldFES and RFS firefighters are heading off this morning to… https://t.co/ZY7t4b3km1 2 hours ago

7NewsToowoomba

7NEWS Toowoomba As Australia’s bushfire crisis continues, more than 70 @QldFES and RFS firefighters are heading off this morning to… https://t.co/XwHJzUkE6r 2 hours ago

7NewsSC

7NEWS Sunshine Coast As Australia’s bushfire crisis continues, more than 70 @QldFES and RFS firefighters are heading off this morning to… https://t.co/V1hJ0DQVIp 2 hours ago

7NewsMackay

7NEWS Mackay As Australia’s bushfire crisis continues, more than 70 @QldFES and RFS firefighters are heading off this morning to… https://t.co/CzbmA8YeDC 2 hours ago

