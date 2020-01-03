Global  

Young Kiwi fighting for life in Brisbane after New Year's car crash

New Zealand Herald Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Young Kiwi fighting for life in Brisbane after New Year's car crashKromwell Hayward lost his best mate in a car accident three years ago and never fully got over it.Just before Christmas, the 22-year-old moved to Brisbane to try start a new life for himself without his friend.But he's now fighting...
News video: New Year's Eve DUI crash takes life of 61-year-old man in North Port

New Year's Eve DUI crash takes life of 61-year-old man in North Port 01:52

 A man in North Port is facing DUI manslaughter charges for a New Year's Eve crash that took the life of a local man. Story: https://wfts.tv/2QF5yjW

Recent related videos from verified sources

Loved Ones Mourn Southern California Teacher Killed by Teen Allegedly Driving Drunk on New Year's Day [Video]Loved Ones Mourn Southern California Teacher Killed by Teen Allegedly Driving Drunk on New Year's Day

A beloved Huntington Beach teacher is being mourned by close friends and family after she was killed in a suspected DUI crash on New Year's Day.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:38Published

Rideshare Driver's Windshield Hit by Stray Bullet on New Year's Eve [Video]Rideshare Driver's Windshield Hit by Stray Bullet on New Year's Eve

It was a close call for a California rideshare driver on New Year's Eve after he said a stray bullet struck his windshield while he and a passenger were inside his car.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Teenager Michael Og McKenna killed in New Year car crash days after grandad dies

Teenager Michael Og McKenna killed in New Year car crash days after grandad diesA teenager who died in Northern Ireland's first road tragedy of 2020 is the second member of the same family to lose their life over the festive period.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •azcentral.comDelawareonlineCP24BBC NewsThe Argus

Man dies in New Year's Eve crash with lorry

The 64-year-old car driver died at the scene of the crash on Anglesey late on Tuesday.
BBC News

