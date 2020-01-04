Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Whangarei man named as victim of fatal car crash on State Highway 1 near Waipu, north of Auckland

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Whangarei man named as victim of fatal car crash on State Highway 1 near Waipu, north of AucklandWhangarei man Seth O'Meara has been named as the victim of the fatal two-car collision on State Highway 1 near Waipu yesterday.The 49-year-old died and other person sustained serious injuries in the crash south of Glenmohr Rd...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Bryce Hizer's mother talks about her son's fatal car crash

Bryce Hizer's mother talks about her son's fatal car crash 02:27

 15-year-old Bryce Hizer was one of five teens found on Oxford Pike Road in Indiana. The car they were in had lost control, rolled and landed in the trees. There was some confusion about the timeline of the crash. Police say they found them around 2pm Monday, Kelly said before the police arrived, they...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

North Hollywood Bar Fight Leads To Car Crash [Video]North Hollywood Bar Fight Leads To Car Crash

Six people were taken into custody following a bar fight that led to a car crash and put one man in the hospital.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:05Published

NB I-5 closed in National City after fatal crash [Video]NB I-5 closed in National City after fatal crash

Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 through National City were shut down early Saturday following a deadly crash.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Woman airlifted to hospital after Kerikeri crash with camper van

Woman airlifted to hospital after Kerikeri crash with camper vanA woman has been airlifted to Whangārei Hospital after a car and a campervan collided on State Highway 10 near Kerikeri. The crash occurred about 12.20pm on...
New Zealand Herald

Defense: No alcohol in fatal crash involving ex-astronaut

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for a retired NASA astronaut charged with murder in a fatal car crash that killed two young sisters contend tests reveal there...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.