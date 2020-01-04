Whangarei man named as victim of fatal car crash on State Highway 1 near Waipu, north of Auckland

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Whangarei man Seth O'Meara has been named as the victim of the fatal two-car collision on State Highway 1 near Waipu yesterday.The 49-year-old died and other person sustained serious injuries in the crash south of Glenmohr Rd... Whangarei man Seth O'Meara has been named as the victim of the fatal two-car collision on State Highway 1 near Waipu yesterday.The 49-year-old died and other person sustained serious injuries in the crash south of Glenmohr Rd... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published Bryce Hizer's mother talks about her son's fatal car crash 02:27 15-year-old Bryce Hizer was one of five teens found on Oxford Pike Road in Indiana. The car they were in had lost control, rolled and landed in the trees. There was some confusion about the timeline of the crash. Police say they found them around 2pm Monday, Kelly said before the police arrived, they...