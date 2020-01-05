Life support switched off for Kiwi New Year's crash in Brisbane

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A Kiwi hit while walking home from a New Year's party in Brisbane has had his life support switched off.Kromwell Hayward, 22, had only just moved to Australia to start a new life to get over the death of his best mate.But he was... A Kiwi hit while walking home from a New Year's party in Brisbane has had his life support switched off.Kromwell Hayward, 22, had only just moved to Australia to start a new life to get over the death of his best mate.But he was... 👓 View full article

