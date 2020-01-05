Global  

Tuna fetches ¥193.2 mil at New Year auction in Tokyo

Japan Today Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
A bluefin tuna fetched 193.2 million yen on Sunday at the New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market, the second-highest price on record. The price paid for…
News video: $1.8 mln for one tuna? In Japan, that's a bit of a steal

$1.8 mln for one tuna? In Japan, that's a bit of a steal 00:38

 One tuna sold for $1.8 million on Sunday at an auction at Tokyo fish market. Compared to last year though, that's a relative bargain. Julian Satterthwaite reports

$1.8 mln for one tuna? In Japan, that's a bit of a steal [Video]$1.8 mln for one tuna? In Japan, that's a bit of a steal

One tuna sold for $1.8 million on Sunday at an auction at Tokyo fish market. Compared to last year though, that&apos;s a relative bargain. Julian Satterthwaite reports

MHI President Izumisawa's 2020 New Year Message

TOKYO, Jan 6, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) President and CEO Seiji Izumisawa delivered an address to employees, commencing the...
ACN Newswire

Animoca Brands begins auction of FC Bayern Munich new year edition digital collectibles

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd (ASX:AB1) owned Sryking has auctioned seven bundles of official FC Bayern Munich ‘Christmas 2019 Edition’ non-fungible token...
Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this

smoothjazzy1952

james foreman Tuna fetches &#165;193 million in New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu market | The Japan Times https://t.co/Jxkh1cOj1j 1 hour ago

frontier2ban

パラナより愛をこめて Tuna fetches ¥193.2 mil at New Year auction in Tokyo https://t.co/0TcIRk2J6H 1 hour ago

hashimura

Chuichi Hashimura Tuna fetches ¥193.2 mil at New Year auction in Tokyo https://t.co/pb6R8l29z3 4 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Tuna fetches ¥193 million in New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu market https://t.co/teGI6BgarP 4 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Tuna fetches ¥193 million in New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu market https://t.co/ns9mbe2QyQ 4 hours ago

japantimes

The Japan Times Tuna fetches ¥193 million in New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu market https://t.co/ns9mbe2QyQ 7 hours ago

mquirozt

MARIO QUIROZ TREGUER Tuna fetches ¥193 million in New Year's auction at Tokyo's Toyosu market | The Japan Times https://t.co/PXOg9nNF5B 9 hours ago

Peckitt

Michey Peckitt マイケル I've always wondered how they fix a starting price on tuna | Tuna fetches $1.8 million at New Year auction in Tokyo https://t.co/Nc3BYLKHXG 10 hours ago

