Canberra, Jan 3 (IANS) The raging bushfires across Australia have forced the Canberra International tennis tournament to be relocated as officials believe play...

Nick Kyrgios fights back the tears as he talks about Australia bushfires following win at ATP Cup match Nick Kyrgios held back the tears as he discussed the Australia bushfires that has devastated the nation. Kyrgios’ hometown of Canberra is one of the biggest...

talkSPORT 3 days ago