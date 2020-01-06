Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern named 'Pacific Person of the Year'

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern named 'Pacific Person of the Year'By RNZ New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been named 'Pacific Person of the Year' by regional publication Islands Business magazine.It is only the second time the title has been given to a person of non-Pacific heritage,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg [Video]Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg

Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg. It centers on the 16-year-old climate activist's rise to the international stage. The documentary will premiere sometime in 2020. Filmmakers behind it have..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Volcano probe could take a year, says NZ PM [Video]Volcano probe could take a year, says NZ PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (December 16) that official inquiries into last week's fatal volcano eruption could take up to a year, and will carry potential criminal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

davidhiggins_uk

David Higgins RT @MollyMEP: Charismatic NZ PM Jacinda Ardern named Pacific person of the year ‘She has everything that I guess one would wish upon a Pac… 45 seconds ago

s9tmt

Theresa Travis RT @brexit_sham: 'Charismatic' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern named Pacific person of the year https://t.co/dlR9KOBa6m 2 minutes ago

KarenShuter1

Karen Shuter RT @KateEmerson88: How this must annoy the usual suspects......https://t.co/NbSEGl0pyL 3 minutes ago

SmurfinAus2

KiwiSmurf 'Charismatic' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern named Pacific person of the year https://t.co/Xt4nXONukI 6 minutes ago

bendigoink

bob nowell 'Charismatic' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern named Pacific person of the year https://t.co/xxxIoCKzEj 10 minutes ago

conservative_nz

Twil Phyford That lady who writes this for @guardian calls herself a journalist which she’s clearly not. I wonder why… https://t.co/5pwuyfNOQE 10 minutes ago

rebekahwin

Rebekah win RT @essigna: NZ PM Jacinda Ardern honoured as 'Pacific Person of the Year' #ardernleads #returnardern2020 #nzpol https://t.co/gfbFhDEMhC 12 minutes ago

KateEmerson88

Kate Emerson How this must annoy the usual suspects......https://t.co/NbSEGl0pyL 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.