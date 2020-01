Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

A woman allegedly brutally murdered in Christchurch, on New Year's Eve, was a sex worker - and is the fifth prostitute killed in the city over the past 15 years. Bella Te Pania, 33, was found inside a vehicle at an Air New Zealand... A woman allegedly brutally murdered in Christchurch, on New Year's Eve, was a sex worker - and is the fifth prostitute killed in the city over the past 15 years. Bella Te Pania, 33, was found inside a vehicle at an Air New Zealand... 👓 View full article