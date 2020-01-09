Global  

Australia fires: Victoria extends 'state of disaster' as threat intensifies

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Victoria again declares a state of disaster as a massive fire zone is threatened by volatile weather.
News video: Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires

Kim Kardashian addresses claims she didn't donate to Australia's wildfires 01:29

 Kim Kardashian was one of many celebrities tweeting out about the devastating effects of the ongoing natural disaster.

Wildfires Wreak Havoc On Australia [Video]Wildfires Wreak Havoc On Australia

Business Insider reports Australia is currently battling against a swathe of wildfires. Three fires in the state of Victoria have now joined to form a single enormous blaze 23 square miles across. In..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes [Video]Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast. Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales. At the peak of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Australia Fires: Victoria Declares A State Of Disaster

Australia Fires: Victoria Declares A State Of DisasterWatch VideoRoughly 100,000 residents in the Australian state of Victoria are being urged to evacuate their homes as more than 100 fires continue to burn along...
Newsy

Victoria fires LIVE updates: State of disaster declared in face of 'unprecedented' fire danger

"If you can leave then you must leave. We can not guarantee your safety and you might be putting people in harm's way,” Premier Daniel Andrews has warned.
The Age


