Kiwi shearing gangs flee Kangaroo Island fires

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Kiwi shearing gangs flee Kangaroo Island firesSeveral New Zealand shearers and woolhandlers, mainly employed by a contractor from Hawke's Bay, have been evacuated from fire zones on Kangaroo Island off the South Australian coast.The evacuation of Parndana on the island's south...
News video: Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island

Fire Twister on Kangaroo Island 06:01

 Occurred on January 2, 2020 / Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "A fire twister and fire tornado on Kangaroo Island during a devastating bushfire."

WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island [Video]WEB EXTRA: Caring For Injured Animals On Kangaroo Island

The wildfires in Australia have taken a toll on animals. Here's a look at those who are helping the animals on Kangaroo Island.

Escaping a Fire Storm on Kangaroo Island [Video]Escaping a Fire Storm on Kangaroo Island

Occurred on January 3, 2020 / Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "A bushfire engulfing house on a farm on Kangaroo Island with people inside and the escape. The owner of..

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers assessing damage from devastating fires

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) is assessing damage caused to its timber plantations and those of independent tree growers from recent...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •CBC.ca

Kangaroo Island fire claims two lives

Firefighters are continuing to work on the fatal Kangaroo Island bushfire that has blackened more than 155,000 hectares.
SBS

