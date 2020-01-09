Global  

Trump Administration’s Actions in Middle East Weaken Its Criticisms of China

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
President Trump’s use of military force against Iran gives Beijing ammunition to highlight failures of American policy, even as the Communist Party represses Muslims in China.
News video: Md. Lawmakers Blast Trump's 'Bluster,' 'Impulsive Actions' Regarding Iran, Say US Is Losing Influence In Region

Md. Lawmakers Blast Trump's 'Bluster,' 'Impulsive Actions' Regarding Iran, Say US Is Losing Influence In Region 00:55

 Two Maryland lawmakers decried President Donald Trump's apparent lack of a long-term plan for the Middle East in the wake of Iran's retaliatory airstrikes on U.S. troops in Iraq, saying the U.S. has had its influence in Iraq and the region "undermined." Katie Johnston reports.

U.S. troops sent to the middle east [Video]U.S. troops sent to the middle east

US troops depart from Fort Bragg this morning for the Middle East as tensions and protest mount in Iraq and Iran following the Thursday airstrike that killed a top Iranian General. Meanwhile anti-war..

Anger in China as US House passes Uighur crackdown bill [Video]Anger in China as US House passes Uighur crackdown bill

Beijing 'resolutely opposes' resolution, which among others seeks to sanction Communist Party leader in Xinjiang.

The Middle East Effect: How US’ China Policy Will Be Influenced – Analysis

As the threat of war looms following the assassination of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani by US drones on President Trump’s orders, many parties stand to...
Chuck Hagel Warns Trump’s Strike Against Iran Will Destabilize Middle East: ‘You Have to Think Through Consequences’

Former Barack Obama Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel appeared on CNN to argue that the decision to kill a top Iranian commander was short-sighted and threatens...
