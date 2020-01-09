Trump Administration’s Actions in Middle East Weaken Its Criticisms of China
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () President Trump’s use of military force against Iran gives Beijing ammunition to highlight failures of American policy, even as the Communist Party represses Muslims in China.
Two Maryland lawmakers decried President Donald Trump's apparent lack of a long-term plan for the Middle East in the wake of Iran's retaliatory airstrikes on U.S. troops in Iraq, saying the U.S. has had its influence in Iraq and the region "undermined." Katie Johnston reports.
US troops depart from Fort Bragg this morning for the Middle East as tensions and protest mount in Iraq and Iran following the Thursday airstrike that killed a top Iranian General. Meanwhile anti-war..
