Unclaimed $17 million Lotto ticket: How the organisation will track down the winner

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Unclaimed $17 million Lotto ticket: How the organisation will track down the winnerThe winner of a massive $17.1 million Lotto draw is yet to come forward and claim their prize 12 days since it was drawn on December 28 .And while Lotto expects the new multi-millionaire to step forward soon, they were prepared...
Recent related videos from verified sources

$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio [Video]$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio

$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio. The single ticket was purchased at a Giant Eagle supermarket in the city of Mentor. It matched with the gold Mega Ball and all five drawn..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

One Winning Ticket In $372 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing [Video]One Winning Ticket In $372 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Unclaimed $17 million Lotto ticket: How much the lucky - or unlucky - winner loses in interest each day

Unclaimed $17 million Lotto ticket: How much the lucky - or unlucky - winner loses in interest each dayMore than $20,000 has been lost in potential interest since Lotto's massive $17.1 million prize was struck 16 days ago.The winning ticket was sold at The Market...
New Zealand Herald

No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
CP24


Tweets about this

Melissa_L30

melissa RT @ksatnews: Winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $13.5 million still unclaimed - Check your tickets! 💰 https://t.co/Vd2YJFfRfm 19 hours ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 Winning Lotto Texas ticket worth $13.5 million still unclaimed - Check your tickets! 💰 https://t.co/Vd2YJFfRfm 23 hours ago

PennyKe41226064

Penny Keller RT @Kingnickrusso: Still an unclaimed $24 million winning lotto ticket in Montgomery County, Texas bought at the Murphy USA at 105 & Cape C… 2 days ago

Gillian76174846

Gillian Vincent BMO Private Wealth Senior Vice-President Alan Desnoyers discusses wealth planning strategies when acquiring a sudde… https://t.co/fJ8tGW6FYL 3 days ago

T10WorldNews

T-10 World News Unclaimed $17 million Lotto ticket: How much the lucky – or unlucky – winner loses in interest each day | T-10 NEWS… https://t.co/WaMbRX9xzI 5 days ago

NZBC88

NZ Chinese Genealogy Lotto punter 'blissfully unaware they're $17 million richer' as Twizel ticket remains unclaimed https://t.co/1m1ddAxaXP via @1NewsNZ 1 week ago

notomarriage

Tamil Male RT @notomarriage: 'That’s lovely': Brampton residents excited over unclaimed, record-breaking $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in the city… 1 week ago

notomarriage

Tamil Male 'That’s lovely': Brampton residents excited over unclaimed, record-breaking $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in th… https://t.co/D5FKs3jgLs 1 week ago

