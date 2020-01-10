Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki donate items to Australian bush fire relief

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki donate items to Australian bush fire reliefSerena Williams' autographed dress, a tennis ball signed by the former world No. 1 and Caroline Wozniacki, and a training session with Williams' coach are up for grabs.The donated items, along with the best seats in the house to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020 [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020

Serena Williams will treat herself this year The tennis star admits she finds it hard to treat herself and would describe herself as the "most boring spender ever" so she is planning to get herself..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Serena Williams will treat herself this year [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself this year

Serena Williams has vowed that she will treat herself to some new jewellery this year.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki win maiden doubles tie

*Brisbane:* They're friends, they're former World No. 1s in singles and on Monday they became doubles partners for the first time as Serena Williams and Caroline...
Mid-Day

Serena Williams, Wozniacki win again in Auckland in doubles

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki prolonged their one-time-only doubles partnership Wednesday when they won through to the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Auckland Classic: Serena Williams & Caroline Wozniacki reach semi-finals https://t.co/zyo406WKpA https://t.co/Ts9GFxO2Zf 16 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Auckland Classic: Serena Williams & Caroline Wozniacki reach semi-finals https://t.co/zVMQSLbb6b ⟶ via… https://t.co/JMkXovlh7G 26 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Auckland Classic: Serena Williams & Caroline Wozniacki reach semi-finals https://t.co/LgJKsJ5vGg @BBCSport https://t.co/LB2pxNwKb0 26 minutes ago

PeteTimbers

Peter Timberlake @ReutersUK Why illustrate a story about Caroline Wozniacki’s success with a photo of Serena Williams? 26 minutes ago

netballrepairs

Netball Maintenance Auckland Classic: Serena Williams & Caroline Wozniacki reach semi-finals This was a great read from https://t.co/d1BhI5TSph 34 minutes ago

PerumalSports

Perumal RT @IExpressSports: Top-seed Serena Williams struggled with a swirling breeze before beating Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-3 https://t.… 50 minutes ago

MGhostwriting

MTGW News RT @AP_Sports: Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki reach Auckland semifinals https://t.co/KQHF6sR4Vc 1 hour ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki reach Auckland semifinals https://t.co/1N4HySVnkQ https://t.co/V41j80lZuY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.