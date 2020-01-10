Global  

Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen says 'China is a real threat'

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen responds to the BBC on whether her criticism of China is fearmongering.
News video: Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence

Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence 02:11

 Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have fled Hong Kong to the island since the demonstrations began.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong movement drives Taiwan pro-independence support [Video]Hong Kong movement drives Taiwan pro-independence support

Amid heated elections, Taiwanese have been closely watching crackdown on anti-government protesters in nearby Hong Kong.

HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results [Video]HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results

A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force..

Recent related news from verified sources

Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen wins second presidential term

President Tsai Ing-wen sweeps to victory in an election dominated by relations with mainland China.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentSeattle TimesDeutsche WelleCBC.ca

Taiwan president takes early lead in election closely watched by China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took an early lead on Saturday in vote counting for a presidential election that will be closely watched by Beijing, which claims...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleReuters IndiaCBC.ca

