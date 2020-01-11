Global  

China reports first death from mystery pneumonia outbreak

SBS Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Forty-one people with pneumonia-like symptoms have so far been diagnosed with the new type of coronavirus in Wuhan, China.
News video: China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak

China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak 00:59

 Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.

Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China [Video]Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China [Video]A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak has struck dozens of people and put China on edge. The virus is from the same family of viruses as the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). . According to..

News24.com | New virus behind China's mystery pneumonia outbreak: state media

News24.com | New virus behind China's mystery pneumonia outbreak: state mediaChina believes a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck 59 people is due to a new strain of virus from the family of pathogens that includes SARS, state...
US warns citizens in China over mystery pneumonia outbreak

The outbreak of pneumonia comes just a few weeks before the busiest travel season of the year.
darsaudrick

Avalon RT @PhilstarNews: Forty-one people with pneumonia-like symptoms have so far been diagnosed with the new type of coronavirus in the central… 4 minutes ago

BonBon04116737

BonBon 😷💪🖐 RT @ROSMARINXXX: #China reports first death in #Wuhan pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/9FeNfz7z8s 5 minutes ago

Ajiiriii

Ajiirii RT @channelstv: China Reports First Death From Mystery Virus Outbreak. https://t.co/itDUoKEwH1 https://t.co/XT1aZRKTbI 6 minutes ago

8nf8n8t6

h2oinfinite RT @SariArhoHavren: China reports first death in new pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan. Peking University First Hospital respiratory specialist W… 9 minutes ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher China Reports First Death From New Virus https://t.co/Kcuzfob9Dd https://t.co/ctcq2sFY4J 10 minutes ago

Cecilia_ma6e1

Cecilia RT @business: One person has died from a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, with several more in critical conditio… 11 minutes ago

gtoh69

Garth RT @SBSNews: China on Saturday reported the first death from a virus believed to be from the same family as the SARS pathogen that killed h… 19 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse China reports first death from mysterious pneumonia outbreak; 7 in critical condition https://t.co/V2cLDjdyc2 23 minutes ago

