Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian TV host slams Jacinda Ardern in bizarre rant

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Australian TV host slams Jacinda Ardern in bizarre rantHost Steve Price's first night back on Australian TV show The Project has resulted in a Twitter storm over his bizarre comments about Jacinda Ardern.The controversial broadcaster let his mouth run as he slammed New Zealand's Prime...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.