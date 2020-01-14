Australian TV host slams Jacinda Ardern in bizarre rant Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Host Steve Price's first night back on Australian TV show The Project has resulted in a Twitter storm over his bizarre comments about Jacinda Ardern.The controversial broadcaster let his mouth run as he slammed New Zealand's Prime... Host Steve Price's first night back on Australian TV show The Project has resulted in a Twitter storm over his bizarre comments about Jacinda Ardern.The controversial broadcaster let his mouth run as he slammed New Zealand's Prime... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this