Health ministry alerts travellers to China on new deadly virus

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Health ministry alerts travellers to China on new deadly virusBy Katie Todd for RNZ The Ministry of Health has warned health professionals about an outbreak of a deadly new virus in China, which is causing symptoms from fever to severe lung disease.But a health expert says people travelling...
News video: Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus 02:35

 Airline passengers arriving at JFK Airport from Central China are being screened for a new deadly virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness [Video]Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness

China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain. It's caused rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could..

Health Headlines - 1-17-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 1-17-19

In today's health headlines we talk about how your fitbit might be able to help predict the flu. The CDC will be screening people coming from China to prevent the Corona virus.

As virus stalks China, India issues advisory

India has issued a travel advisory for those visiting China and stepped up surveillance at airports in the wake of an outbreak of coronavirus in China. Following...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus...
Reuters

