Kashmir avalanche: Girl rescued after 18 hours buried in snow

BBC News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The 12-year-old said she thought she would die after an avalanche in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
News video: At least five dead after avalanche hits in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir

At least five dead after avalanche hits in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir 00:53

 At least five people were killed after avalanche hit in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. Footage filmed on Monday (January 13) showed men digging in the snow to try to find anyone buried.

Flights cancelled, highway closed as heavy snow blasts Kashmir [Video]Flights cancelled, highway closed as heavy snow blasts Kashmir

Heavy snowfall forced closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and suspension of air traffic to Kashmir on Friday (December 13), officials said.

12-yr old girl rescued alive after being burried in snow for 18 hours in PoK

*Muzaffarabad [PoK]:* A 12-year-old girl was found alive by rescue officials on Wednesday after being buried under snow for 18 hours in an avalanche in...
Mid-Day

Pakistan: Avalanche kills dozens in Kashmir village

An avalanche that hit overnight has killed dozens in a village in Pakistani Kashmir. Severe rain and snow have hit the region since Sunday, leaving thousands...
Deutsche Welle

