Cyclone Tino: Two missing in Fiji as cyclone intensifies to category 2 Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Two people are reported missing and dozens more have been forced to seek shelter in evacuation centres as Tropical Cyclone Tino passes over Fiji.The storm's been upgraded to a category two overnight with winds up to 140km/h, and... Two people are reported missing and dozens more have been forced to seek shelter in evacuation centres as Tropical Cyclone Tino passes over Fiji.The storm's been upgraded to a category two overnight with winds up to 140km/h, and... 👓 View full article

