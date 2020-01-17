Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cyclone Tino: Two missing in Fiji as cyclone intensifies to category 2

New Zealand Herald Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Cyclone Tino: Two missing in Fiji as cyclone intensifies to category 2Two people are reported missing and dozens more have been forced to seek shelter in evacuation centres as Tropical Cyclone Tino passes over Fiji.The storm's been upgraded to a category two overnight with winds up to 140km/h, and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cyclone Tino hits Fiji, bringing 'destructive force winds'

Tropical Cyclone Tino has brought "destructive force winds" as it approached Fiji's second-largest island, Vanua Levu.
SBS

Evacuation centres opened as Cyclone Tino aims for Fiji, Tonga

Evacuation centres opened as Cyclone Tino aims for Fiji, TongaBy RNZ Evacuation centres have been opened in Fiji's north and people are being told to hunker down as a rapidly intensifying Cyclone Tino approaches.Meanwhile,...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.