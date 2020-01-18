Global  

'It swept right over': Tuvalu inundated by waves whipped up by Cyclone Tino

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
'It swept right over': Tuvalu inundated by waves whipped up by Cyclone TinoHundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in Tuvalu, with strong winds and giant waves churned up by Cyclone Tino causing extensive damage across the country.Few of the country's 14 islands were spared damage, said...
