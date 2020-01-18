Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gov't to strengthen functioning of food banks in Japan

Japan Today Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Japan's farm ministry will launch an online system in fiscal 2020 to link managing bodies of food banks with food donors to support needy people and families while…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Financial Focus: Big banks, Amazon, FedEx and fast food [Video]Financial Focus: Big banks, Amazon, FedEx and fast food

Financial Focus: Big banks, Amazon, FedEx, and fast food. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

To Tackle Climate Change, Stop Eating Out, Drinking Booze and Having Sweets So Often [Video]To Tackle Climate Change, Stop Eating Out, Drinking Booze and Having Sweets So Often

If you’re worried about climate change, and want to take action, start in your fridge. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.