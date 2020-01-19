Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

False tsunami alert: Authorities investigating 'error' alarm activation in Bay of Plenty

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
False tsunami alert: Authorities investigating 'error' alarm activation in Bay of PlentyThe Civil Defence is investigating exactly what caused sirens to go off across the Bay of Plenty last night - causing panic that a tsunami was coming. Panicked Waihī Beach residents evacuated after hearing sirens starting about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Evacuees say alert system needs to improve before a real emergency strikes

Evacuees say alert system needs to improve before a real emergency strikesA resident caught up in last night's false alarm in the Bay of Plenty says warning systems need to be perfected before a real emergency strikes. Tauranga...
New Zealand Herald

Questions raised over tsunami warning system following Bay of Plenty false alarm

Questions raised over tsunami warning system following Bay of Plenty false alarmBay of Plenty residents are up in arms after a false alarm had them fleeing for higher ground fearing a tsunami and want the system perfected before a real...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.