New China virus: 'Wash your hands, be honest with your doctors'

BBC News Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
A public health expert gives advice on how to try and avoid infection from the new China virus.
News video: Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death

Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death 02:36

 Nations increase fever checks at airports amid fears of a bigger outbreak of the virus that causes pneumonia.

China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus [Video]China's Hubei: 'Epicentre' of coronavirus

Hubei province is facing a severe medical situation, according to an official there, as outbreak casts shadow over Chinese Lunar New Year.

What do we know about the new form of coronavirus? [Video]What do we know about the new form of coronavirus?

What do we know so far about the new form of coronavirus? Having originated from Wuhan in China, the virus has killed 26 so far and has cases confirmed in France and the US.

What's new in the China virus outbreak

More than 1,200 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersBBC NewsSBSSeattle Times

New China virus: Tests to detect disease not available in New Zealand yet

New China virus: Tests to detect disease not available in New Zealand yetBy RNZ New Zealand has not yet obtained the tests available to check for the new deadly virus spreading from China.Last year almost 51,000 tourists from China...
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

karenleungkw

kimyoungsun moonbyuli jungwheein ahnhyejin RT @_Chitosee: Cases of Corona virus has spread throughout China No confirmed cases yet in the Philippines, and 3 in Singapore (also a som… 1 minute ago

ShoppingEasyNo1

Shopping Easy Now Please everyone be aware of the deadly virus that is coming from China. Prevention is the best remedy. Cover your… https://t.co/Cqr178NraE 21 minutes ago

zacadellle

Zaca A Demei My friend works in a virus monitoring lab. The Coronavirus has killed 16+ ppl n has now spread to 10+ countries so… https://t.co/dVOLuJEJUZ 1 hour ago

kalocraw

Eldaxerus - Matricule 2555 RT @Ahhhlexander: There is a lot more opportunity now for indirect fear-mongering as well as heightening panic. Wash your hands, keep clea… 1 hour ago

Ahhhlexander

Alex Phillips There is a lot more opportunity now for indirect fear-mongering as well as heightening panic. Wash your hands, kee… https://t.co/ffE15Ol57a 1 hour ago

_dawnt_

The Midnight Wolfman RT @RAVEPRINCESS666: If y’all didn’t wash your hands already I hope a deadly virus from China will change your mind LMFAOOOO 2 hours ago

RoseLeeper2

Rose Leeper https://t.co/rEE5LIKW1t SEER 2007 In 2018 I told a few people at work about a virus we never heard of that would ap… https://t.co/KdUNvx5FT4 2 hours ago

sweetbutterflz

Melanie B RT @rebekha_fleming: With this virus spreading through out China, if you are ordering from a company that ships from there then take precau… 2 hours ago

