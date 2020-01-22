Global  

Earthquake tests in Porirua to show how to protect homes on hills

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Earthquake tests in Porirua to show how to protect homes on hillsEarthquake tests carried out on a farm in Porirua will help Kiwis understand how hillside homes fare in a big shake, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) says.EQC and the Building Research Association of New Zealand (Branz) are set to...
