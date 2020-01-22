Global  

Australia fires: Malcolm Turnbull accuses Scott Morrison of 'misleading' nation

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Malcolm Turnbull tells the BBC he "cannot explain" Scott Morrison's actions during the crisis.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis [Video]Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires [Video]Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes. Authorities said it could get “very, very challenging” and prepared military backup. According to Reuters, soaring..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia PM 'misled public' on fires

Malcolm Turnbull tells the BBC he "cannot explain" Scott Morrison's actions during the crisis.
BBC News

Australia fires: 'I can't explain Morrison actions'

Ex-Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull says Scott Morrison has failed to act like a leader during the crisis.
BBC News


Tweets about this

AgentSm08557869

Agent Smith RT @POTRM: Australia fires: Malcolm Turnbull accuses Scott Morrison of 'misleading' nation https://t.co/eOBEvm4q81 2 minutes ago

SusieShivani

Susie Shivani 🌏🔥🐨⏳ RT @JoshBBornstein: Australia fires: Malcolm Turnbull accuses Scott Morrison of 'misleading' nation - BBC News https://t.co/VC5anstfUz 6 minutes ago

jarvok01

Jarvis Kelly RT @BBCWorld: Australia fires: Malcolm Turnbull accuses Scott Morrison of 'misleading' nation https://t.co/0kSumOHMOL 7 minutes ago

d_digman

D. Robert Digman: Certified Practising Leftard Ah, @BBCWorld, still reporting Australian political news propaganda outfits like @abcnews selectively omit to repor… https://t.co/5BAmoELdXM 18 minutes ago

garland_paige

Paige Garland RT @FocusNewsNow: Australia fires: Malcolm Turnbull accuses Scott Morrison of 'misleading' nation #auspol #bushfires #ScottMorrison #lead… 25 minutes ago

OurFutureBot

OurFuture - BOT RT @uriel9000f: Australia fires: Malcolm Turnbull accuses ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ of 'misleading' nation - BBC News | #AusPol #ClimateEmergency… 25 minutes ago

uriel9000f

Uriel F Australia fires: Malcolm Turnbull accuses ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ of 'misleading' nation - BBC News | #AusPol… https://t.co/DmmPka1BJV 26 minutes ago

jbaldwin60

john baldwin RT @BrianBrownUCA: BBC News - Australia fires: Malcolm Turnbull accuses Scott Morrison of 'misleading' nation https://t.co/NHZoIzJUwb 28 minutes ago

