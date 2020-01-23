Global  

Auckland power out: Power, traffic lights out in CBD

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Auckland power out: Power, traffic lights out in CBDDowntown Auckland has been struck by a "chaotic" power cut, with multiple traffic lights not working.Britomart rail station is now closed. LOWER CBD POWER OUTAGE Please be advised due to a power outage in the lower CBD, Britomart...
Public transport halted, Auckland CBD facing traffic jams after power outage

Public transport halted, Auckland CBD facing traffic jams after power outageDowntown Auckland has ground to a halt with power outages causing traffic jams and public transport delays.Power was initially out at Britomart, Newmarket and...
New Zealand Herald

