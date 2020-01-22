Tenant ordered to pay $6,000 after leaving Foxton rental home in nightmare state Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A woman who left her rental home with holes around the house, windows smashed and a pantry door ripped off has been ordered to pay up. Francisca Joan Kaweka-Webster was the tenant who lived at a property on Avenue Road, in Foxton,...

