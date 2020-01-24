yeniraki Coronavirus: Chinese embassy in Paris finds woman who 'cheated' checks https://t.co/aACMR6qXju 4 hours ago

Duane M. Goins RT @daithaigilbert: One Chinese woman from #Wuhan took medicine to reduce her temperature to avoid airport checks for the #coronavirus. She… 2 days ago

Duane M. Goins RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: Chinese embassy in Paris finds Wuhan woman who 'cheated' checks https://t.co/KcyvMMWvo4 2 days ago

Riaz Gilani RT @Bugigagaga: Fuck you to all these kinds of people. They don't know what they are doing. Some people who have a weak immune system would… 3 days ago

hup Coronavirus: Chinese embassy in Paris finds woman who 'cheated' checks - BBC News https://t.co/Bfl7M45x0a 4 days ago

Don Collins-Currie ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ RT @collins_currie: This is an example of what the Chinese people are like BBC News - Coronavirus: Chinese embassy in Paris finds woman wh… 4 days ago

JJ Wyatt RT @LucyWilliamson: The Chinese Embassy in Paris have told the BBC they are trying to locate a woman from the Wuhan area who said on social… 5 days ago