Tokyo Tower to be lit up in colors of Australian flag on Sunday for victims of bushfires

Japan Today Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
On Sunday, Tokyo Tower will be lit up in the colors of the Australian national flag as a sign of solidarity for the victims of the bushfires that…
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Koalas Of NYC Raising Money, Awareness For Australian Bushfires

Koalas Of NYC Raising Money, Awareness For Australian Bushfires 01:56

 Here in New York, a campaign called Koalas of NYC is raising money and awareness for some of the most helpless victims of the Australian bushfires; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser [Video]Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser

Australian cricket legends announced on Sunday that they are coming out of retirement for a one-off match to support the bushfire relief efforts. Emer McCarthy reports.

Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims [Video]Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims

Queen guitarist Brian May is considering an offer to perform at a Live Aid-style benefit concert for the victims of the Australian bushfires.

Australian government to aid tourism industry as bushfires recede

The Australian government said on Sunday it will channel A$76 million ($52 million) to the tourism industry as recent heavy rains have dampened many of the...
Reuters

