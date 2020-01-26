Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kim Jong Un aunt back from isolation

SBS Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The aunt of Kim Jong Un has emerged from the shadows, making her first public appearances since her husband was executed six years ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday|Oneindia [Video]US President Donald Trump wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday|Oneindia

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND NORTH KOREAN SUMPREME LEADER KIM JONG UN ARE STILL KEEPING UP THEIR NEW FOUND BONHOMIE EVER SINCE THEY MET IN 2018. US PRESIDENT HAS SENT WARM BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published

Trump Doubts Kim Jong Un Will Break Denuclearization Deal [Video]Trump Doubts Kim Jong Un Will Break Denuclearization Deal

President Donald Trump said he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his promise. According to Reuters, Korea has a self-declared moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

euro_teas

Danny / AY PAPI DALE DALE hah, another Western anti-DPRK lie debunked. Back in 2013, imperialist media was already speculating on the 'execut… https://t.co/AiPtcxatpa 6 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Kim Jong Un aunt back from isolation - https://t.co/XNOGgUXLTq 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.