Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kunal Kamra: Airline ban on India comedian sparks fiery debate

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Kunal Kamra berated popular news anchor Arnab Goswami aboard a flight and released a video,
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kunal Kamra threatened over twitter post mocking PM Modi | OneIndia News [Video]Kunal Kamra threatened over twitter post mocking PM Modi | OneIndia News

YOU WILL ALSO BE 'FIXED' SOON: MUMBAI BJP LEADER THREATENS KUNAL KAMRA, COMEDIAN KUNAL KAMRA THREATENED OVER TWEET MOCKING PM MODI, COMEDIAN KUNAL KAMRA IS VOCAL AGAINST MODI GOVT & CAA, BJP MUMBAI..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Explained: What are the airlines’ rules on misbehaviour onboard

Standup-comedian Kunal Kamra has been punished with a six-month ban for a verbal commentary made to a passenger
Hindu


Tweets about this

Karthik_krish5

Kart RT @BBCWorld: Kunal Kamra: Airline ban on India comedian sparks fiery debate https://t.co/NsIlMCNGrM 4 minutes ago

MNyman_COI

MN #bbc Kunal Kamra: Airline ban on India comedian sparks fiery debate https://t.co/VDzKO7gMOl #asia 4 minutes ago

cryptex_221B

Beyaatch! RT @Ms_Aflatoon: By banning Kunal Kamra for an incident that happened at a rival airline, Air India has only proved why its business model… 5 minutes ago

suhasd1988

Suhas Dhruvakumar RT @jagritichandra: Hardeep Puri's advice to other airlines to similarly ban Kunal Kamra is dangerous. The rules said it is upto the airlin… 7 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Kunal Kamra: Airline ban on India comedian sparks fiery debate https://t.co/KP5NEQlzEv 17 minutes ago

RaktimBanerjee

ㅤ ㅤ RT BBCWorld: Kunal Kamra: Airline ban on India comedian sparks fiery debate https://t.co/sze2GFrkq3 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.