Japan's hay fever season set for early start due to warm winter

Japan Today Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Japan's hay fever season is set to begin earlier than usual this year due to a warmer than average winter, a weather information provider said Wednesday. According to…
News video: Japan's warm winter is bad news for the 2020 Summer Olympics

Japan's warm winter is bad news for the 2020 Summer Olympics 01:29

 Japan is having an unusually warm winter and that's the last thing the Tokyo Organizing Committee wants. Here's why.

